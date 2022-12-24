Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $59.75 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.01466079 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008548 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019491 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031773 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.01 or 0.01727806 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,733,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.