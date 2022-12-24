Rally Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Rally token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $29.65 million and $428,199.38 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

