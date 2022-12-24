Raydium (RAY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.78 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $23.92 million and $1.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $885.98 or 0.05262658 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00499761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,985.13 or 0.29611346 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,165,680 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

