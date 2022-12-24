Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBU. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Stock Up 1.1 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,486,000 after buying an additional 574,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after buying an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after buying an additional 254,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

