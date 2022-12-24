Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Security National Bank raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

