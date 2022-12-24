RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $217.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.71.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.32 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 505.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 52.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.