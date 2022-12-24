Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,465. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

