Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance
UTG opened at $28.87 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $35.44.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
