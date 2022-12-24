Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

UTG opened at $28.87 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $35.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

