Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.43.
Reed’s Company Profile
