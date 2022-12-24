Renault (EPA:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.36

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.36 ($31.23) and traded as high as €32.43 ($34.50). Renault shares last traded at €32.42 ($34.48), with a volume of 1,033,574 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €32.68 and its 200-day moving average is €29.40.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

