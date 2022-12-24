Request Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.20 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $89.60 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014146 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00227672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08772684 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,027,968.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

