Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $131.85 million and $2.91 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

