Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 84.80 ($1.03). Approximately 31,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 284,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.40 ($1.03).

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76. The stock has a market cap of £157.02 million and a PE ratio of 1,211.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.04.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is 73.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Residential Secure Income

In related news, insider Robert Whiteman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,108.84).

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

