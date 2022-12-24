Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.50

Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.50 and traded as high as $22.26. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 134,264 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $10,664,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 240.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 117.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

