Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cfra downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 45.14.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 18.52 and a twelve month high of 107.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of 29.58 and a 200-day moving average of 31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 218.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 1,263,501 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,456 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 48.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

