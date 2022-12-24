Robert W. Baird Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $500.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $457.24 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.