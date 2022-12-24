Robert W. Baird Trims ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price to $260.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Bank of America raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $194.85 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.47 and its 200 day moving average is $209.21. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 9.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 65.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 276.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.