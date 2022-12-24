Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.63 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,316.29 or 0.07813563 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $218.04 million and $3.63 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,647 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,314.7427853 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,166,424.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

