Rocket Pool One Day Volume Tops $406,332.92 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.72 or 0.00116958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $375.57 million and approximately $406,332.92 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.37 or 0.05075972 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00501285 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.08 or 0.29701379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,008 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars.

