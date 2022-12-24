Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,794 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,755,000 after purchasing an additional 57,912 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,895,089 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $43.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.