Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 213,929 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

