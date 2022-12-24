Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $4.73 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

