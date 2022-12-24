Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $5.52 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000. Centene accounts for 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,167,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 13.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

NYSE CNC opened at $81.63 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

