Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $6.31 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.