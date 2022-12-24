Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $6.31 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
