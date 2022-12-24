Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

