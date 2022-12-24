Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $219.65 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.11 and its 200 day moving average is $198.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.