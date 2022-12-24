Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $2.26 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,056,000 after acquiring an additional 113,286 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.