Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $3.50 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 247,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 302,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

