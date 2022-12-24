Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

