Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.51. 8,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Roth CH Acquisition I Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Roth CH Acquisition I Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

