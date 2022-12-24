Round Rock Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 7.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IJR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. 2,978,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

