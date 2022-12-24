RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPM. KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group cut RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.88.

RPM International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RPM opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

