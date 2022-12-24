Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Rune token can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00007981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,334.63 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34230219 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

