Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

