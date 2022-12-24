Saltmarble (SML) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.14 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for about $17.60 or 0.00104551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $855.53 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.93 or 0.05047864 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.92 or 0.29582464 BTC.

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 17.54837138 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,291,759.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

