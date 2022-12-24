Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.