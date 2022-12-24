Sapphire Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $2,983.25 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.19 or 0.07259346 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00031065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

