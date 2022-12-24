Sara Bay Financial Increases Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Silvergate Capital comprises 2.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.17% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. 2,518,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

