Sara Bay Financial Purchases Shares of 7,500 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 184,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,688. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.