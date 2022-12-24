Sara Bay Financial Sells 93 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up about 5.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $323.66. The company had a trading volume of 230,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.54. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $699.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.87.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

