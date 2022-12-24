Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,960 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.34 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64.

