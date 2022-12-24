Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

