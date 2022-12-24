Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.