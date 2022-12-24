Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36.

