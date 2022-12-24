Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.25

Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.25 and traded as low as $6.05. Security National Financial shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 27,247 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Security National Financial Stock Up 6.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.