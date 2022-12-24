Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.25

Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.25 and traded as low as $6.05. Security National Financial shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 27,247 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

