SelfKey (KEY) Price Down 10.9% This Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

