Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.66) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,900 ($35.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.19) price objective on Shell in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.87) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.84) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.80).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,366.50 ($28.75) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.06). The company has a market cap of £166.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,354.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,256.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

