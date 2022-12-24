Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

