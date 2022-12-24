Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 850 ($10.33) to GBX 790 ($9.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

HFG opened at GBX 553 ($6.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 563.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 798.44. The company has a market cap of £494.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,382.50. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 495.42 ($6.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

