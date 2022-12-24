Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.79.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.